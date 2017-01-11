Lockdown at downtown Modesto jail lifted after contents of backpack deemed safe

The Stanislaus County Jail was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious backpack found in an employee lobby of the downtown Modesto facility.
About 90 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted after the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad X-rayed the backpack and found that it contained just personal items.
The incident at the employee entrance on 12th Street began just after 2 p.m. The employee entrance is unlocked during business hours, but opens to a lobby. The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and 12th street, which was closed to traffic between H and I streets, was reopened.
Deputies found an ID in the backpack and were attempting to locate the owner Wednesday afternoon.
