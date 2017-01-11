News

January 11, 2017 3:28 PM

Lockdown at downtown Modesto jail lifted after contents of backpack deemed safe

Bee Staff Reports

The Stanislaus County Jail was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious backpack found in an employee lobby of the downtown Modesto facility.

About 90 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted after the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad X-rayed the backpack and found that it contained just personal items.

The incident at the employee entrance on 12th Street began just after 2 p.m. The employee entrance is unlocked during business hours, but opens to a lobby. The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and 12th street, which was closed to traffic between H and I streets, was reopened.

Deputies found an ID in the backpack and were attempting to locate the owner Wednesday afternoon.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bomb squad called to jail for suspicious package

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos