Around the Region (1/12/16)

MODESTO
What: Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus invites the public to its annual Club Organization and Development Meeting. The club will have updates on the Women’s March. Organizers invited. The meeting is free. For more information call Patty Hughes 209-303-4042 or email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Dog adoptions
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Petsmart, 2100 McHenry Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption will have dogs of all sizes at Saturday’s adoption event. For more information call 209-892-3114, or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com/.
What: Traveleers Travel Club meeting
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Traveleers meet every Friday morning. The club will discuss upcoming trips for 2017. Day trips each month throughout Northern California. The club has extended trips planned; including Italy, Cuba, Alaska, and the British Isles. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
SALIDA
What: Breakfast and conversation – Bereaved dads
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perko’s, 4642 Kiernan Ave.
Info: Dads who have lost a son or daughter are invited to get together for breakfast on alternate Saturday mornings for conversation with other dads. For more information call Norm 209-345-0601 or nandrews6863@charter.net or call Chad 209-338-8496 or email at chomme@gmail.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Calaveras County Fair seminar
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee announces a best practices seminar. The presentation will include rule and policy review, proper feeding and housing guidelines, and leader/adviser and parent responsibilities at the fair. This presentation is required for all project leaders/advisers and parents of independent exhibitors. For more information, visit www.frogtown.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Modesto would not share in $41 million in state and federal funds that would have been allocated by the State Advisory Hospital Council. However, Merced General Hospital in Merced did recieve $40,160 for one-third of the estimated cost of construction of a dianostic and treatment center for the community. The allocation was expected to be matched by state funds. Modesto was asking for $3.9 million in matching state and federal funds for a 200-bed, $5.8 million hospital on Coffee Road by Stanislaus Memorial Hospital and $1.5 million in matching funds for a $2.1 million modernization program for Scenic General Hospital.
