Clearing the air on what legalized pot means for local law enforcement

Well before Nov. 8, when California voters approved Proposition 64, legalizing recreational use of marijuana, anticipation of its passage was in the air. Literally.
Catching a whiff of weed – once an eyebrow-raising rarity if one was simply out and about in Modesto – no longer is unusual. As just one example, four young people clouded up a car while puffing outside a Halloween shop on McHenry Avenue in October. In a scene reminiscent of a Cheech and Chong movie or “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” the smoke poured out of the car as they exited.
Those smoking “recreationally” prior to the proposition’s passage clearly knew it was illegal. Now, however, some people may incorrectly believe that the pot legalization includes public smoking, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. It does not.
Consuming marijuana in any public place is an infraction, punishable by a $100 fine. But enforcement is another matter.
Stores selling nonmedical marijuana can open on or before Jan. 1, 2018, as a state program for retail licenses is implemented. Pot dispensaries can apply this year for temporary state licenses for recreational marijuana, but over-the-counter pot sales aren’t expected until summer.
The MPD regularly updates policies and procedures to accommodate changing laws, Graves said. When encountering someone 21 or older smoking marijuana in public, “typically it would be up to the officer’s discretion whether to cite or not,” she said. “... It would depend on the totality of the situation.”
Smoking or vaping pot within 1,000 feet of school grounds or a day care or youth center elevates the incident to a misdemeanor.
And California Vehicle Code prohibits driving in possession of marijuana. “It is a sister provision to the law against driving with an open container of alcohol in your vehicle,” according to the Shouse California Law Firm website. “Proposition 64 did not change this law. Driving with marijuana is an infraction. It can be punished by up to a $100 fine.”
Almost all marijuana violations now will be infractions or misdemeanors now, Graves said. For example, someone pulled over carrying 1,000 pounds of pot, “the driver will be a ticket,” she said. “The crimes, the way they’re penalized, they’re misdemeanors. It’s frustrating for officers. Regardless of the size amount, it’s a misdemeanor, it might even be an infraction.”
It’s now legal in California for those 21 and older to have on your person, transport, obtain or give away to another adult – but not yet sell – up to an ounce of marijuana or 8 grams of concentrated cannabis. It also is legal to grow up to six plants per residence and possess the marijuana produced by the plants.
But again, penalties for violations have decreased greatly. “Grows on property are not going to result in a harsher crime, just a ticket,” Graves said. “So in those unique neighborhoods where it’s the city on one side of the street, county on the other, your neighbor with 850 plants, because they have a larger property, and it’s all you smell, it’s all your kids smell, the penalties are a lot less now.”
The biggest marijuana issue local law enforcement appears to face is drivers under its influence. This weekend and next, the Modesto Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deployed to stop and arrest alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. So-called saturation patrols will be out Friday and Saturday nights between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., and again Jan. 20 in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.
The department reports that California studies have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. One study found that more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.
Currently, there is not a device similar to an alcohol breathalyzer to measure marijuana intoxication, Graves said, but companies are working to develop one. In the meantime, officers are trained to look for signs of impairment, and just as with alcohol, blood draws can measure pot in the system.
MPD and other agencies have some officers specially trained to evaluate drug-impaired driving. It’s early to tell what effect marijuana legalization will have on DUI, Graves said. “In a couple more months, when we better know what we’re dealing with, we may want more people to be trained. More training is never a bad idea.”
For an overview of marijuana legalization, see bit.ly/2fn399Q and http://norml.org/laws/item/california-penalties.
