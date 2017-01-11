Tornado touches down in South Natomas

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.
The newest Red Power Ranger came back to visit Prescott Junior High in Modesto, CA, on Jan.6, 2017. He spoke to AVID students about college, joined a PE class and held an assembly. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Curtis Carroll, of West Sacramento, a digital antenna enthusiast, holds an RCA digital antenna as he demonstrates how to use one to get around the DirecTV blackout of KCRA Channel 3 in the Sacramento region.
The National Weather Service in Sacramento says the upcoming weekend storm predicted to slam into Northern California and beyond on Jan. 7-9, 2017, will bring conditions not seen since 2005. Flooding, mud slides and downed power lines causing outages are anticipated. Experts urge people to prepare.