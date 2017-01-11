Tornado touches down in South Natomas

Early Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported a weak tornado with wind speeds at roughly 70 mph in the Rio Terra Avenue area of South Natomas.
Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee

