Waterford ‘safe exchange zone’ aims to reduce scams, violence

Blind meetings to buy and sell goods advertised online have led to incidents of people being robbed or worse.
To help combat such crimes, Waterford Police Services has established a “safe exchange zone” in front of City Hall.
“Our goal is to reduce Internet scams, thefts, counterfeit money, along with stolen goods and/or potential violence,” the department posted on Facebook. “The Safe Zone may also be used for child custody exchanges and other civil meetings and is open to the public 24/7.”
The zone is marked with a blue sign noting that it is under 24-hour video surveillance and that gun sales or exchanges are not permitted.
“Our hope is to offer a safer environment and hopefully ease the minds of potential buyers and sellers of goods,” the Facebook post reads. “It will also give us video access when needed for any crimes committed in the zone.”
The department notes that the safe zone is no guarantee of safety, or that a criminal caught on video will be apprehended or prosecuted.
The post was met with largely positive response from commenters: “Fantastic idea,” “We need this in my town,” “Super awesome! We need more of these!”
One commenter noted: “Only a camera, well you’re not safe then if that’s all there is to protect you. Don’t do anything like that alone!”
Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves commended Waterford Police Services for establishing the safe zone. “This is something agencies have implemented across the U.S.,” she said. “We have talked about providing such a location in our community as well, but we haven’t ironed out the specifics yet.”
The Waterford police post includes tips for personal safety and avoiding scams. Among them:
▪ Deal locally, face-to-face – follow this one rule and avoid 99 percent of scam attempts.
▪ Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person.
▪ Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) – anyone who asks you to is a scammer.
▪ Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders – banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible.
▪ Never give out financial info (bank account, Social Security, Paypal account, etc).
▪ When meeting someone for the first time, insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, or shopping center.
▪ Tell a friend or family member where you’re going.
▪ Take your cell phone along if you have one.
▪ Consider having a friend accompany you.
▪ Do not invite strangers into your home.
▪ Be especially careful buying or selling high-value items.
