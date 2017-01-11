Tornado touches down in Sacramento as rivers, creeks swell

Here’s the latest news on the Sacramento area weather.
Sacramento rainfall nearly double for the season to date
8:14 a.m.:
Sacramento received another record day of rainfall on Tuesday.
A total of 2.16 inches of rain fell into the official rain gauge Tuesday near Sacramento State, breaking the previous record of 1.72 inches, a mark that was set in 1995.
Records were also broken over the weekend. On Saturday, Sacramento received 1.10 inches and on Sunday 1.96 inches fell – both marks shattered records.
Already this month, Sacramento has received 6.87 inches of rain. Normal rainfall in January is 3.97 inches.
Rainfall for the season stands at 16.38 inches, which is nearly twice as much as normal for Oct. 1 through Jan. 10.
The detailed forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento area through the weekend:
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Morning update on flooding, rain, snow from National Weather Service
7:20 a.m.:
Rain is on the decline in Sacramento as residents keep a wary eye on swollen creeks and rivers.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman provided an update Wednesday morning on where the north state stands in terms of flooding, rain and snow. High points of her talk on Periscope:
▪ Interstate 80 closed by large poor visibility due to snow.
▪ Weak tornado touches down in South Natomas.
▪ A levee was breached close to town of Thornton, near New Hope Road, on Grizzly Slough. Much of the water flowed into an area where there is just one home, which is believed to already have been evacuated.
▪ Spillover occurred in Wilton area when the Cosumnes River reached flood stage.
“At this point the levees are still intact,” she said. “But a lot of the access roads are flooded and there is a lot of water in that area. No breach of the levee in the Wilton area.”
▪ Keep in mind that even though the rain and snow has slowed, it does not mean storm effects will stop. Scattered showers are forecast Wednesday for Sacramento. Another foot of snow is predicted for the higher elevations of the Sierra.
▪ Water levels on streams will gradually recede. Be careful near creeks.
▪ “The good news is we are looking at drier weather on Friday and into the weekend,” Bingaman said.
Twister touches down in South Natomas
6:40 a.m.:
A tornado touched down early Wednesday in South Natomas.
The National Weather Service reported that a weak tornado with wind speeds about 70 mph moved east around 12:01 a.m. across a neighborhood on Rio Tierra Avenue between Northgate Boulevard and Northstead Drive.
The short-lived tornado snapped several trees in half, tore two awnings down and tossed roof shingles. Some of the debris was sent into a shopping mall parking lot across the street.
Tree limbs were deposited on Rio Tierra Avenue, which was closed for several hours. The path of the tornado was listed at 50 yards wide and nearly a half mile long.
The twister was determined to be an EF0 tornado, the weakest of tornados. EF0 tornados have wind speeds from 65 to 85 mph.
Relentless Northern California storm brings evacuations, road closings, avalanche
Arcade Creek, Morrison Creek and Dry Creek all at flood stage
