Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

Dazion Jerome Flenaugh, 40, was allegedly armed with knives when he was shot seven times by three Sacramento police officers after a chaotic pursuit, according to police statements and review of video by The Sacramento Bee. Video released to The Bee through a Public Records Act request shows what happened before and after Flenaugh was shot by officers. (Warning: video contains explicit language)
Sacramento Police Department Video produced by Sue Morrow

Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

One male was in custody and a search was on for a few others Monday morning after a crash and reports of shots fired near Sipherd Elementary School in Modesto. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

