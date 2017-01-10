Modesto City Council OKs raises for police department management

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday beefed up the city's reserves, approved pay increases for police managers and allocated more federal money for a one-stop center for the homeless.
The votes on all three items were unanimous.
The council increased the city's general fund reserves from $3 million to $15.8 million. The $118.7 million general fund primarily pays for public safety but the city has wide latitude in how it can spend the fund.
Modesto was able to increase the reserves in part because last year it renegotiated a letter of credit from Bank of America that backs some of the city's debt.
Modesto had been required to set aside $7 million from its general fund to support the letter of credit but no longer has to do that. So with Tuesday's council vote, the $7 million was added to the general fund reserves, increasing them to $10 million.
The remaining $5.8 million came from what was left over in the general fund from the city's last budget year, which ended June 30. In past years, the council has spent some of what has been left over and rolled the rest over into the next budget.
While Modesto has increased its reserves to $15.8 million that is still below the recommended level.
The Government Financial Officers Association recommends general fund reserves totaling two months of operating expenses, according to a city report. For Modesto that would mean reserves of about $19.8 million, according to the report.
The pay increases are for the Police Department's sergeants, lieutenants, four captains and Police Chief Galen Carroll and will total more than 10 percent through August 2019. The increases are a combination of raises and incentive pay.
The increases for the sergeants and lieutenants will come through an agreement the council approved with the Modesto Police Management Association. The MPMA represents the department's roughly three dozen sergeants and lieutenants.
The agreement is from Jan. 1 through Sept. 3, 2019.
The captains and Carroll are not represented by a labor group. They will receive increases similar to what MPMA members will receive.
The captains will see their pay increase 12 percent to 14 percent and Carroll will see his pay increase 12 1/2 to 14 1/2 percent. The variance is because the last raise will be 2 percent to 4 percent based on the inflation rate.
Before the increases approved Tuesday, the captains were paid $110,718 to $134,572 and Carroll was paid $182,992, according to the city.
Modesto officials have said the increases for the MPMA, captains and Carroll are similar to what the council approved in August for the Modesto Police Officers Association, which represents the city's officers and detectives.
Modesto is working with Stanislaus County and others to open a Homeless Access Center next to The Salavation Army's Haig and Isabel Berberian Shelter and Transitional Living Center.
The access center would provide the homeless with comprehensive services, including help with a mental illness, substance abuse and getting into permanent housing. Officials have said the center could open in March.
The council in the fall allocated $250,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money for the center and on Tuesday allocated an additional $100,000 in CDGB money for the project.
The project still needs additional approvals from the council and county Board of Supervisors.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
