Police use Taser in Highway 152 incident, snarling traffic

Traffic on Highway 152 is at a standstill Tuesday evening after officers used a Taser on a suspect originally thought to have a weapon.
Officers shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday responded to initial reports of a shooting involving a car in the right lane of eastbound Highway 152, east of the Interstate 5 interchange, leading to the incident with the suspect who was taken into custody, authorities said
No additional information was available as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Traffic in both directions was shut down for about 45 minutes as California Highway Patrol Los Banos, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Banos Police Department responded.
