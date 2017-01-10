Around the Region (1/11/16)

MODESTO
What: Retired educators luncheon, CalRTA Stanislaus
When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 3645 Charity Way
Info: CalRTA Stanislaus will be have a lunch meeting, including a special presentation on the involvement of Gratton School students and staff in Future City, a project-based learning program in which students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades imagine, research, design and build cities of the future. A meet-and-greet session will be at 10:30 a.m., Q&A at 11, program at 11:30, and buffet luncheon at noon. The California Retired Teachers Association is a 44,000-member, statewide volunteer organization working to promote, protect and advocate for community education and the interests of retired educators. All retired or preretirement educators are welcome. To register and reserve a seat, call 209-524-6300 or visit https://goo.gl/XLmiKl.
What: MICL information and registration for spring semester
When: Thursday, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, El Capitan Building, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning welcomes new members each semester. Classes are planned and presented by members with no tests or grades. MICL curriculum includes series in the arts, science, history, travel, entertainment or whatever is desired. All classes are either at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. MICL trips, three per semester, will involve a charge for expenses. The information and registration meeting will describe the upcoming classes and registrations will be accepted. Tuition payable to MJC is $40 per semester plus $10 for parking. For more information, call 209-575-6063 or visit www.mjc4life.org.
What: Martin Luther King Luncheon
When: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive
Info: The King-Kennedy Memorial Center will hold its annual Martin Luther King Luncheon. The community is invited to a special celebration paying tribute to the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through song, spoken word and music. The keynote speaker is Daryn Kumar, CEO of Memorial Medical Center. Tickets are $20, and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 209-568-3096.
TUOLUMNE
What: All You Can Eat Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its annual All You Can Eat Crab Feed at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Guests will be treated to clam chowder, pasta, salad, all-you-can-eat crab and dessert. No beverages allowed in the hall; beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale in the hall. There will be a box opportunity drawing and more. The 2017 project celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary will also be announced at this event. Proceeds benefit local community projects. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Patt Koral at 209-928-1616, visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org or visit the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank.
40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Council approved an increase in the residential garbage collection rate by 40 cents a month, effective Feb. 1. The rate went from $1.60 a month to $2 a month. The council also approved an increase for additional residential garbage cans from 80 cents to $1. In other actions during the same City Council meeting, the council took no action on a salary boost for themselves and to pay unpaid members of the planning commission. The council felt these two actions should go to the voters in a municipal election that was set for March.
