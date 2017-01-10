Average Modesto gas price up about 20 cents over past month

Gasoline prices have spiked in most of California’s metropolitan areas because of various challenges at many of the refineries in the state over the past week, the AAA reported Tuesday.
The latest AAA Fuel Gauge Report, a monthly survey of gas prices, put Tuesday’s average price of California unleaded regular gas at $2. 81 – an increase of 15 cents from a month ago. Northern California’s average price for regular gasoline was $2.76, also up 15 cents from a month ago. The increase was even greater in the Modesto metro area, AAA reported: $2.61 Tuesday, up 19 cents from a month ago.
AAA says its Fuel Gauge Report is the most comprehensive retail gasoline survey available, with over 100,000 self-serve stations surveyed every day, nationwide.
GasBuddy, which operates apps and websites offering real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia, had slightly different numbers for Modesto on Tuesday but still showed a big jump in prices at the pumps.
Gasbuddy showed the average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Modesto at $2.63 Tuesday, up 21 cents from a month ago, and 10 cents higher than this date last year.
The lowest price in the area, it reported, was $2.37, at both Empire Liquor, 5018 Yosemite Blvd., and Triple R, 2925 E. Whitmore in Ceres. Narrowing the search to just Modesto, the Triple R at 2241 Yosemite Blvd. had the lowest price, at $2.39.
The highest price in the area Tuesday, it said, was $2.99 at various Chevron, 76, Shell and Valero stations in Oakdale, Patterson, Cers, Escalon and Turlock.
“Reduced gasoline production in the state has historically led to price spikes based on the region’s relative isolation from other markets,” said Cynthia Harris, AAA Northern California spokesperson, in a news release. Other states in the region, she said, continue to post some of the nation’s highest averages at the pump: Hawaii ($3.04), Alaska ($2.76), Washington ($2.73) and Oregon ($2.56).
There was a power failure at Phillips 66's Wilmington refinery last Thursday, AAA reported. Tesoro's Los Angeles refinery is believed to be planning maintenance activity during January and February, while flaring activity was reported at Chevron's Richmond facility, Phillips 66's Rodeo plant and Shell's Martinez refinery.
The Oil Price Information Service also reports that Valero's Benicia refinery is planning maintenance on a crude distillation unit heading into February.
Retail prices have increased for 40 of the past 42 days as a result of market reactions to the Nov. 30 agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut oil production, AAA reported. Traders and industry alike will keep a close eye on OPEC compliance as they await the release of the first output report which is expected in mid-February.
Optimize Your Mileage
To get the best mileage possible, AAA recommends keeping tires at the proper pressure suggested by the vehicle manufacturer, performing routine maintenance and making sure fluids are clean and belts and hoses are in good repair.
The way you drive can also impact fuel economy. Smooth driving to avoid sudden stops and starts, combining trips and lightening your load also help conserve gasoline.
