Rain and wind on the menu in Modesto before sun returns Friday

A steady but light rain has fallen over at least parts of Modesto since the midnight hour. As of 7 a.m., the Modesto Irrigation District has recorded 0.12 inches downtown.
Monday, the National Weather Service had a lower-confidence flood watch and higher-confidence flood warning in effect for Modesto through Wednesday. Currently, it has upgraded to the flood warning only, and has extended it to nearly 3 p.m. Thursday.
The forecast predicts between half and three-quarters of an inch of rain for Modesto during the day, and an additional quarter to half an inch Tuesday night.
There also is a high-wind warning in effect into Tuesday night. A south wind of 28 to 33 mph – with gusts up to 46 mph – should decrease to 18 to 23 mph after midnight, the weather service says.
Wednesday, the chance of rain is 60 percent, mainly after 4 p.m., with amounts less than a 10th of an inch. By Wednesday night, the chance of rain increases to 80 percent, with up to a quarter inch possible.
Showers are likely Thursday morning, after which the day should be mostly cloudy.
Friday through Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, should be mostly sunny.
The state Department of Water Resources and the NWS both show the water level rising on the Tuolumne River in Modesto. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, it was at 49.9 feet. It’s predicted to rise to 52.2 feet Thursday or Friday. Flood stage is 55 feet.
