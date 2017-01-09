Stanislaus County’s new supervisor wants to help foster youths, and she’s in favor of Laura’s Law

As she begins a new chapter in her life, as a county supervisor, former state Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen said water and economic development are priorities. However, she also wants to channel her energy into programs for foster youths and improving mental health in Stanislaus County, she said.
Olsen, who termed out of the Legislature last month, will take a seat Tuesday on the Board of Supervisors – the first woman to serve on the board since 2003. The Modesto native replaces Bill O’Brien, who did not seek another term, and also brings previous experience as a Modesto council member and legislative staff member in Sacramento.
It’s safe to say that background has given Olsen a good understanding of the different levels of government, and the conservative politician wants to use her savvy to foster cooperation between government agencies and the private sector, she said.
The county is facing critical water issues, including state-mandated groundwater management and a state plan to increase natural flows in rivers to restore salmon, which critics charge will devastate the county’s agriculture industry.
“We need to operate with good data and sound science when we are making decisions on water management, because we are so reliant on water for our economy and way of life,” said Olsen, who will represent the Oakdale-Riverbank area on the board.
Olsen perceives a growing mental-health crisis in the state and wants to see more local resources made available for families, as well as treatment for people with mental disorders who live on the streets. She said the county should implement Laura’s Law, which provides for court-ordered treatment for people with a history of not complying with mental health therapy.
Changes in the foster care system are also a concern. “I am learning more about how the county does placements and works with families to find homes for foster youth,” Olsen said. “Group homes are going away. We want to make sure every foster child has a nurturing, loving home.”
By pushing through a 2015 bill, the former legislator played a key role in ending a tax inequity that caused the county to lose an estimated $72 million over 35 years. The county now keeps an extra $6 million a year, and Olsen wants to use some of that as seed money for projects developed by Focus on Prevention.
The county’s 10-year prevention initiative aims to tackle problems with homelessness, family dysfunction, troubled youths and crime recidivism.
While serving on the Modesto council, Olsen often grilled staff members about the costs of projects and government administration. She vowed to emphasize fiscal accountability as a county leader.
Olsen raised some eyebrows when she waited until late in the filing period last year to announce she would run for District 1 supervisor. Within a half-hour of announcing her candidacy, O’Brien announced he would not run and endorsed Olsen, creating the impression of an easy transition from one Republican to another. A filing period extension left only four days for others to decide whether to challenge Olsen, a well-funded political veteran, and no one did.
Olsen defended her timing, saying she didn’t have much advance notice that O’Brien was going to step down. “When I announced I was not going to run for state Senate, I thought I was going to take a break from public service” and devote time to family life, she said.
Olsen will stay involved with state politics as the recently appointed vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party. She said her party responsibilities will require her attendance at three weekend conventions in the next two years, and “beyond that the schedule is up to me,” she said.
Olsen planned to fly Monday night to San Diego to speak with Republicans there and then return to Modesto for the county’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning. “The goal is to elect more Republicans to improve the quality of life in California,” Olsen said. “One-party dominance is not good for any state in our nation.”
