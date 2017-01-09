Around the Region (1/10/16)

MODESTO
What: Greater Modesto Kiwanis meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Greater Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its weekly lunch meeting. Virginia Madueño of Imagen Public Relations will be speaking on the efforts to extend ACE train services into the Valley. Lunch is $15; reservation is needed by Monday at 5 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call Anthony at 209-985-3473 or email anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Store invites the public to its tea sampling event. Sample Harney teas while browsing the McHenry Mansion Gift Store. It will also be the last week to view the McHenry Mansion’s holiday decorations before they are stored away for another year. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: MJC Community Education, “GED My Way!”
When: Through Saturday
Where: MJC-East Campus, Classroom Annex, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College Community Education is offering a free, student-focused program, “GED My Way!” All adults in Stanislaus County who did not graduate high school and need to earn a GED are eligible to participate. There is no charge for practice testing, study classes, books or materials. Students enter the program by registering for one or two practice test sessions through Jan. 14. Students will be given an individual study plan based on their testing results and will be enrolled in the appropriate class(es) that begin Jan. 17. For more information, contact the MJC Community Education Office at 209-575-6063 or visit www.mjc4life.org.
ESCALON
What: Accordion Music and Social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: Good Time Accordion Club’s monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door. Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Special guest performers this month are Steve and Mike Trucco. For more, contact Karl Wucherer at 209-556-3105.
MURPHYS
What: Sierra Macintosh Users Group meeting
When: Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Murphys Library, 480 Park Lane
Info: The Sierra Macintosh Users Group (SMUG) will start another year of helping members get the most out of their Apple products when it holds its monthly meeting. SMUG meetings are designed for members but anyone is welcome to attend to see if they would like to join the group. Annual dues are $20 for an individual or couple payable at the first of the year. For more information, call 209-795-3798 or 209-728-9012 or visit www.sierramacintoshusersgroup.org.
TURLOCK
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Jan. 11 through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition, “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. Humankind is one of the few species that contemplate creativity, beauty, and the various aspects of life and our society. Merced-area artists’ collective, The Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association (CHAA), is committed to supporting its members in exploring the many themes that define art. An artist reception will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: A proposal was in the works for Stanislaus County to take over Turlock Lake State Park from the state. However, this was news to the state, which closed the boating ramps it operated at the lake in July of 1991. The cause for the closure was due to the state’s fiscal issues and the county did not have the funds to patrol the lake in the first place, said John Kolb, district superintendent of the state Parks Department’s Four Rivers District. The 3,000 acre Turlock Lake State Park saw an estimated 20,000 boaters a year, it also served as the main water storage for the Turlock Irrigation District. TID leased 400 acres, plus 100 acres of water, to the state.
