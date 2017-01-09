Iconic tunnel tree in Calaveras Big Trees park falls in Sunday’s storm

The Pioneer Cabin tree, a favorite photo spot for more than a century in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, fell during Sunday’s storm.
“This iconic and still living tree – the tunnel tree – enchanted many visitors,” reads a post on the Facebook page of the Calaveras Big Trees Association. “The storm was just too much for it.”
The giant sequoia was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it. At one point, horses and then cars could pass through it, but in more recent years the path has been for pedestrians only.
The tree reportedly fell about 2 p.m. Sunday. Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold said the tree shattered as it hit the ground.
There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the San Francisco Chronicle reported it probably had to do with the tree’s shallow root system and the inundation from the heavy rain.
