MJC offers free GED test prep

Modesto Junior College Community Education is offering free GED test preparation for Stanislaus County adults who did not graduate from high school.
“GED My Way!” will have no charge for practice testing, study classes, books or materials. Students enter the program by registering for one or two practice test sessions, Monday to Saturday.
The program can flex around busy schedules, with students studying just what they need to learn. Students get an individual study plan based on their testing results and will be enrolled in the appropriate classes, beginning Jan. 17.
“You can spend as little as three hours a week on one subject at a time, or take multiple classes in all four subjects,” explained Elizabeth Orozco-Wittke, manager of MJC Community Education and Contract Programs.
“Our instructors help students understand the content, teach important test-taking strategies and provide tools to succeed. Students may also progress faster by additional study time at home,” she said.
Program availability is first-come, first-served, with wait lists available once classes fill.
Practice tests, class schedules and free registration are available online at www.mjc4life.org. In the “search for a class” field enter “GED My Way.” For more, call the MJC Community Education Office at 209-575-6063.
Comments