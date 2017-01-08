Sunday Update: More rain, high winds on the way; NWS issues flood warning

8:35 a.m.: As the Modesto area prepared for what could be the worst of a series of storms to hit the area since early Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning throughout the area lasting through Tuesday morning.
Modesto has received 0.41 inches of rain Sunday morning, giving downtown Modesto a total of 1.20 inches since Saturday, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.
More rain is expected today along with high winds of more than 20 mph. Sunday could offer the worst of what is expected to be a weeklong series of storms to hit California.
Flooding this week & Sierra snow peaking 3-5 ft. Be weather aware of the many impacts to our communities! #cawx #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/a5MOO140gf— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 8, 2017
While the NWS forecast the Tuolumne River in Modesto to fall below the monitoring stage of 50.5 feet (flood stage is 55 feet) today, the agency expects it to begin rising again by Monday. It’s expected to crest at 52.4 feet, the NWS predicts.
The flood warning issued early this morning means that some flooding in the area, especially near streams and rivers, is imminent or occurring.
Rain showers from this current storm is expected to last through Monday afternoon.
