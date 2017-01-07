Car crashes into pickup jutting into Empire roadway

A passenger sustained major injuries after the car she was riding in crashed into a pickup attempting to back a trailer into a driveway in Empire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just around the corner from a fatal accident that occurred just minutes earlier on Yosemite Boulevard.
CHP Officer Marcos Rivera said the accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. at Santa Fe Avenue, near South Avenue. A pickup was attempting to back a trailer it was hauling into the driveway of a residence on Santa Fe. As it was backing in, with the pickup still partially in the northbound lane, a Kia sedan crashed into it.
The driver of the Kia was unable to see the pickup, Rivera said. It was lightly drizzling rain at the time and “it’s fairly dark in that area,” he added. The sedan collided into the left front of the pickup and a passenger in the Kia sustained a major injury to her leg; she was transported to Memorial Medical Center.
Rivera said that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident.
Comments