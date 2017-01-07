Man killed in traffic collision near Empire

A two-car collision on Yosemite Boulevard early Saturday evening left one man dead.
California Highway Patrol officers were called around 5 p.m. to a report of a crash between a pickup truck and a Mitsubishi sedan just west of Codoni Road near Empire. Officers arrived on scene to find the driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi still pinned in the vehicle.
CHP Officer Charles Wilson said the Mitsubishi was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard while the pickup was going westbound. Wilson said for an unknown reason the driver of the Mitsubishi lost control and traveled into the westbound lanes, where the car was broadsided by the pickup. Fire crews used the jaws of life to extract the male driver, who was transported with major injuries to Doctors Medical Center.
His male passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup was not hurt or transported.
Wilson said the cause of the accident was unknown at the scene and the identities of those involved have not been released. Weather conditions were slick, with a light drizzle falling.
