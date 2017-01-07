Storm Gallery

Dennis Tylij fills sandbags at the City of Modesto’s corporation yard on North Washington Street in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
People wait in line to pick up sand bags at the City of Modesto’s corporation yard on North Washington Street in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Junior Arvizo, middle, and his brother Gil Arvizo, right, load sandbags with the help of Modesto employee Will Passalaqua, middle right, at the City of Modesto’s corporation yard on North Washington Street in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Residents can pick up 20 filled bags.
A car drives through a partially flooded stretch of Carpenter Road in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Dry Creek trail is closed due to flooding in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Dry Creek trail is closed due to flooding in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Tuolumne River at the Ninth Street bridge in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Tuolumne River through Modesto has reached the Monitor Stage, which means levy patrolers will be monitoring the river levels to make sure it does not flood. The Flood Operations Center forecasts the river should crest in Modesto around noon Sunday at about 52-feet, which is below the 55-foot Flood Stage.
Tuolumne River at the Ninth Street bridge in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Tuolumne River through Modesto has reached the Monitor Stage, which means levy patrolers will be monitoring the river levels to make sure it does not flood. The Flood Operations Center forecasts the river should crest in Modesto around noon Sunday at about 52-feet, which is below the 55-foot Flood Stage.
Water has begun to touch the water gage on Tuolumne River at the Ninth Street Bridge in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tuolumne River at the Ninth Street Bridge in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2017.
