Modesto region prepares for storm

3:15 p.m.: Modesto is experiencing sprinkles on and off as it waits for a major winter storm to arrive tonight. Overnight, downtown Modesto received .54 inches of rain, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. Temperatures right now are at 59 degrees with wind at 3 mph according to the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologist Travis Wilson said heavy rains should begin hitting the region around 10 p.m. Saturday and last through the morning Sunday. Two inches of rain are forecast for Sunday.
The Tuolumne River through Modesto has reached the Monitor Stage, which means levy patrolers will be monitoring the river levels to make sure it does not flood. The Flood Operations Center forecasts the river should crest in Modesto around noon Sunday at about 52-feet, which is below the 55-foot Flood Stage.
StanEmergency’s website offers sandbag pickup locations, contact information for reporting flooded streets and broken tree limbs, a way to register for emergency notifications and other helpful #EmergencyPreparedness info; go to www.stanemergency.com/naturalDisasters/weather.shtm.
Comments