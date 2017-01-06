Success & Service: Stanislaus State gets new administrator from Minnesota-Mankato

Kimberly Greer will become the new provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Stanislaus, beginning Jan. 24.
Greer comes from Minnesota State University in Mankato, where she has been dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences since 2011. Greer earned both her bachelor of science in criminal justice (1984) and her master of science in administration (1991) from Southeast Missouri State University, and her doctorate in sociology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale (1998). She and her husband, Nick, look forward to joining the community of Turlock and exploring the Central Valley.
Teachers College receives grant
The Teachers College of San Joaquin’s Promise of Innovation Award Program received a $10,000 grand from the Joseph & Vera Long Foundation. The program provides mini-grants from $500 to $2,500 to local educators who propose unique classroom projects that increase student learning and achievement. The mini-grants provide an opportunity to inspire educators to think differently, be creative, collaborate, and design novel curriculum and activities.
Originally established in 1966, the Long Foundation is a private, family foundation that provides financial support to qualified not-for-profit organizations involved with health care, education, and conservation in the communities of Northern California and Hawaii.
Author! Author!
Valley writer Claudia Newcorn’s new book, “Zipline to Success: Fast-Track Marketing Strategies to Accelerate Sales & Profits,” is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments