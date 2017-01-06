Firefighters rescue cows from frigid waters of Dry Creek

Stanislaus Consolidated Firefighters are prepared for water rescues this weekend on rivers and creeks that are expected to swell with as much as six inches of rain in the Valley, but they got a head start on Friday when two cows fell down a muddy hill into Dry Creek.
They fell in behind the ranch where they live on North Hopper Road, west of Waterford, and wound up about a quarter-mile downstream, caught up in briar bushes in the frigid water.
The owner, Lano Rodriguez, said when he noticed they were missing he got on a quad and drove down the dirt road between the creek and an orchard until he found them about 40 feet from the shore; only their heads were above water.
Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the scene and set up a rope system to get them out.
Rodriguez was chest deep in the approximately 52 degree water alongside the cows, coaxing them toward the shore.
The firefighters and Rodriguez got the the first cow out within about 30 minutes. The second cow began following the first, getting mostly out of the water, but collapsed in the briar bushes about 20 feet from the shore.
A neighbor brought a truck with a winch on the front, which firefighters attached to a hose that they wrapped around the cow’s chest.
With some pull the cow was back on its feet and up on the shore.
Both cows were shivering from the cold after the rescue but Rodriguez took them for walks to warm them up.
“This is a little earlier than we thought we’d have a rescue,” said Battalion Chief Kevin Wise. “By Sunday or Monday these water levels are going to be a little bit higher and we are preparing for water and human rescues.”
