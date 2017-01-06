Family out of Turlock house fire, into frying pan at Hughson mobile home park

It’s been a roller-coaster end of 2016 and start of 2017 for the Ransdell family.
First, the joyous anticipation of Christmas. Followed by the shock of being displaced by a fire at the family’s Turlock home the evening of Dec. 23.
Next, the welcome offer of a temporary place to stay at a mobile home park in Hughson. Then having that safety net pulled out from under them.
Now, Michael Ransdell Jr., wife Jessica and their children – Ian Bends, 12, Emily Bends, 13, and Aaron Ransdell, 16 – temporarily are staying with her parents in Hughson while figuring out where they go from here.
On that Friday evening of the fire, the Ransdells were doing Christmas baking in the kitchen of the home they rented on El Paseo Street. They smelled smoke, which the kids initially thought was from the oven, Michael said. But quickly, the family determined the fire was in the garage – and spreading fast.
Jessica called 911, and within perhaps two minutes, a battalion chief who lives in the area was on the scene, Michael said. In under five minutes, he estimates, a Turlock Fire Department crew had water on the blaze. But it already had consumed the garage, was overtaking Michael and Jessica’s bedroom and was moving into the laundry, kitchen and dining areas, he said.
“The Turlock Fire Department did an amazing job,” Michael said Friday. “They saved about half the house. The living room and the kids’ three bedrooms were untouched by fire or water damage.”
As much as we think the Valley is growing and our cities are getting large, this remains a tight-knit community that cares. I’m amazed at the help and support that’s been offered. It’s been only two weeks and we’re still hearing of people working to help us, people looking for a place for us to stay. It’s reminded me why I’ve always loved living in the Valley.
Michael Ransdell Jr.
But the house is uninhabitable, and most of the family’s undamaged belongings, including clothing, remain there. “We don’t know what we’ll be able to save,” said Michael, who is a medical coder for Healthcare Resource Group. Because of the age of the house, the Fire Department believes that there is asbestos present and that letting the family in to remove furniture and other property could make it airborne, Michael said.
As the Ransdells plan their next move – it’s a rough time of year to look for a place to live, Michael said – they are buoyed by the outpouring of support that’s come their way.
Within 24 hours of the fire, he said, two churches in Hughson reached out with clothing and emergency funds for the family. Beyond relatives and friends of relatives who offered help, even strangers who heard of their plight gave clothing and bedding, Michael said.
Among the offers, David Nagle, who knows Jessica’s parents through church, told the family it could stay a while in a vacant single-wide he has in the Big Sky mobile home park in Hughson.
Michael called the offer an “absolute relief. Because family offers you a place to stay, and it’s great and we so appreciate it, but we’re a family of five, with two dogs, so it’s a lot to stay with people. Even though it’s a single-bedroom trailer, it’s a place to have the kids to keep their clothes, for us all to sleep, to prepare meals together, to have a semblance of normalcy.”
Nagle’s offer came Dec. 25, and the Ransdells spent their first night in the mobile home Dec. 29. But their respite was short-lived. On Monday, the park’s manager told Michael they’d have to vacate by Saturday, he said.
Lydia Mitchell, manager of Big Sky, said she learned the family was staying in Nagle’s vacant unit when a park resident called. She said Nagle has been told numerous times that he cannot rent the unit, and can only occupy or sell it.
Nagle, 69, said he believed from park rules and regulations that the family could stay as his guests for a period of 20 consecutive days. He offered the unit free of charge, and both he and Michael Ransdell said no money changed hands. If the Ransdells had needed to stay longer, Nagle said, he planned to ask management about letting them do so and paying only for utilities.
He said he never intended to charge any rent because he was simply trying to be nice and because he knows that would have made the Ransdells tenants, not guests. Mitchell said the allowance for guests applies to people staying with occupants, not in vacant units. She also said it is her understanding the Ransdells were paying rent and utilities. Additionally, Big Sky is a seniors-only community, she said.
Despite the upheaval of the past couple of weeks, Michael said his family is staying strong. The kids are doing well, he said – staying positive, faithful and trusting that God is taking care of them all.
On New Year’s Eve, while his family was still in Nagle’s mobile home, Michael wrote a long post on his Facebook page, reflecting on how much life can change in a week. It reads in part:
“I am sitting here drinking coffee in a house that was offered to keep us out of the cold. I am listening to my kids laugh and play. I am looking at a closet full of clothes where there should be none. I have been visiting with family and friends who I had not made the time to see enough. I am answering calls and talking to people who are offering help and support that I didn't know a week ago. ... I am feeling closer to my wife and kids than ever before and realizing that I am more blessed than I could even imagine.”
