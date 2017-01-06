Around the Region (1/7/16)

MODESTO
What: Compassionate Friends Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: The Bridge Covenant Church, 2201 Morrill Road
Info: Bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings are invited to attend this support group for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. For more information, call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: Greater Modesto Kiwanis meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Greater Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its weekly lunch meeting. This week’s special guest is Virginia Madueño of Imagen Public Relations. Madueño will be speaking on the efforts to extend ACE train services into the Valley. Lunch is $15; reservation is needed by Monday at 5 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call Anthony at 209-985-3473 or email anthony.btr@gmail.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture: “The Past and Present of the Utica Water and Power Authority”
When: Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum Carriage House, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to hear the lecture “The Past and Present of the Utica Water and Power Authority.” UWPA dates to the Gold Rush, when miners created a system of reservoirs, ditches and flumes to bring snow runoff from the high country down to the gold mines. At the dawn of the hydroelectric age in the early 1900s, powerhouses were built in Murphys and Angels Camp, utilizing the water to deliver the first electricity to local residents and to the Utica Mine. UWPA’s general manager, Michael Minkler, will be the guest speaker. Admission is $10 for nonmembers and free to museum members. Light refreshments will be offered. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit www.angelscamp.gov/museum.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows breakfast
When: Monday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is serving breakfast at the IOOF Hall. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and french toast. Free coffee and orange juice will be served. Cost is $6 for 12 and older; $3 for children ages 7 through 12; and free for children 6 and younger. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
MERCED
What: California Democratic Party
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall, 939 West Main St.
Info: The California Democratic Party will be holding delegate elections for open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee. Anyone interested in the process may visit www.cadem.org/our-party/adem for more information. For further information, contact Emma Harper at 916-503-7302 or emma@cadem.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club will feature a potluck luncheon followed by the program “Queen Anne’s Garden – Getting Ready for Spring” with Janice Grubb. A short meeting will follow. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Holli at 209-620-0406.
100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the driver of a horse-drawn vehicle had received a moving violation. Rancher J. Wolf was cited by Motor Officer E.L. Huls and pleaded guilty to driving his horse-drawn vehicle after dark without a light on the left side of the rig while traveling on the highway near Modesto. Judge W.H. Rice fined Wolf $2 for the violation.
