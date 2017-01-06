Coroner working to identify man killed by train; public’s help sought

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a man killed by a train Tuesday evening near Ninth and L streets in downtown Modesto.
The man’s fingerprints don’t match any in the office’s database, said Detective Talea Martin. He is African-American, between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 in height, and with tattoos on his torso, Martin said.
The man was nude when struck. Clothing was found not far away but it has not been conclusively determined to be his, Martin said.
The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses said the man was walking along the track with his back facing the oncoming train. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Martin asked that anyone who recognizes the man’s description call her at 209-567-4480.
