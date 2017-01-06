Coroner working to identify man killed by train; public’s help sought

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall Pause

2:07 KCRA-DirecTV feud a bummer for local sports bars

2:01 Storm lesson: 'We are going to get thumped'

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street