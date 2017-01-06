Weather affects construction and closure schedule for 120 bridge at Don Pedro

Because of heavy rain and snow that fell in Tuolumne County this week, Caltrans is adjusting the construction and bridge closure schedule for the James Roberts Bridge Project on Highway 120.
The bridge, which spans Don Pedro Reservoir, will fully close between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. It is scheduled to be open through Saturday night and Sunday.
The usual construction and closure schedule should resume Sunday night, with the bridge closing at 5 p.m. and opening Monday at 7 a.m.
The bridge is typically closed nightly, Sundays through Thursdays, between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Caltrans The bridge is under one-way traffic control when it is open.
For more information on the project, visit the District 10 Project Page at www.dot.ca.gov/dist10/JamesRobertsBridge/index.htm.
Comments