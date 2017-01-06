News

Colin Kaepernick announces latest donations; will it help his image?

By Jim Silva

It was a difficult year for Turlock’s Colin Kaepernick in the PR department.

Not only did he take a ton of criticism for his stand against standing during the national anthem last season, he also was hit hard for not voting in the presidential election and for wearing a T-shirt featuring former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

And just this week, former Redskins quaterback Joe Theismann slammed the 49ers for giving Kaepernick the Len Eshmont Award, which goes to the team’s most “inspirational and courageous” player.

But here’s a little positive news on the Kaepernick PR front.

The quarterback, who in 2014 signed a $126 million extension with the 49ers that included a $13 million signing bonus, is making good on his pledge to donate $1 million to charities.

On Friday, Kaepernick announced the latest of his donations.

There’s plenty of talk in the media about the potential of Kaepernick opting out of his contract with the 49ers and becoming a free agent.

The question is, do the 49ers (or any other team for that matter) want Kaepernick and all of the bad publicity that potentially comes with having him?

Maybe his latest charitable moves will help his chances.

