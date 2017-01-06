Special-needs choir from Modesto to sing anthem at Stockton Heat game Saturday

The Joy Sounds Choir of the Modesto-based faith group Christian Berets will sing the national anthem at the Stockton Heat hockey game Saturday.
“This night at the hockey game is special-needs awareness night,” Christian Berets office manager Karin Hoselton said in an email. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Stockton Arena as the heat face the Milwaukee Admirals. For ticket information and to buy, go to stocktonheat.com/tickets/individual-game-tickets.
The Christian Berets formed in 1970 as a nondenominational nonprofit to minister to people with special needs. Among other things, it offers summer camp experiences in the Sierra for special-needs children and teens. The group opened its first camp in Long Barn in 1973, but later upgraded to its current camp in Mi-Wuk Village in 1985.
Each member of the Joy Sounds Choir is disabled. Some are developmentally disabled, including Down syndrome. Some are blind. Others have physical disabilities and need wheelchairs to get around. Some have cerebral palsy.
Bee columnist Jeff Jardine wrote about the group in December 2015. See the article at modbee.com by searching “joy sounds.”
