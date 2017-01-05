Yes, Girl Scout cookie lovers, you may have S’more

For the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout cookie sales comes a treat 92 years in the making: S’mores.
But wait, you say, s’mores are nothing new. The gooey, melty combination of toasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between graham crackers has been a favorite around campfires for generations. And you’re right.
But the Girl Scouts of the USA have made an honest cookie of it, adding a capital “S” to include Girl Scout S’mores in its cookie lineup.
The new entry is a nod to history. Girl Scouts claim to have been the first ones to publish a recipe for s’mores – then called “Some More” – in a 1925 issue of Girl Scout Leader magazine.
Across the country, the Girl Scouts organization uses two baking companies to make its cookies. That’s why what are known as Caramel deLites here are called Samoas in other areas. Ditto for what we call the Peanut Butter Sandwich being called Do-si-dos elsewhere.
I think the idea of a s’mores cookie took some doing. But it seems like a good year to introduce it, since this is the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scouts selling cookies. That’s OK for us.
Stephanie Riley, Girl Scouts Heart of Central California spokeswoman
In the case of S’mores, the name is the same nationwide, but the cookie is not. In other places, the S’more is a sandwich-style cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling between two rectangular graham cracker cookies.
Here, Girl Scouts Heart of Central California describes its S’more as a “crispy graham cookie double dipped in a creme icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating.”
In a tasting in The Modesto Bee newsroom, one reporter described it more simply: “Mmmmmm.”
An article by Bon Appétit indicates we in Central California got the better of the two cookies, declaring the chocolate-covered cookie “the clear winner in our office taste-test.”
We at The Bee didn’t have the sandwich cookie to test against, but staffers liked – didn’t gush over, though – the S’mores.
“They’re not quite S’morey enough,” one said. “They need more marshmallow, but they’re good. I wish I had a big hunk o’ milk to go with ’em.”
Another said she didn’t taste much marshmallow, and added, “I think I still like Thin Mints better.”
Her vote for more marshmallow was seconded by a writer who added that capturing the taste of toasted marshmallow would have been wonderful.
Local Girl Scouts will begin taking preorders for all varieties on Jan. 13. Booth sales begin Feb. 24, and cookie season ends March 19.
As for this reporter, a thicker coating of chocolate would have been welcome, but it’s a very good cookie.
When Scouts begin taking cookie orders late next week, S’mores will be widely available, along with Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Thanks a Lots and Peanut Butter Sandwiches.
Gone this year are Cranberry Citrus Crisps, which were offered for several years, said Stephanie Riley, Girl Scouts Heart of Central California spokeswoman. The gluten-free Trios – chocolate chips in a peanut butter oatmeal cookie – again will be available in limited supply. Introduced in 2015, those were the most recent cookie until S’mores came along.
The S’mores are a vegan cookie, as are Lemonades, Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties, Riley said. “Part of the reason is to make the cookies accessible to more consumers,” she said. Various sources put the U.S. vegetarian/vegan population at between 7 million and 16 million. “It’s on the rise,” Riley said.
But being vegan is simply the icing on the cookie. People buy – and devour – Girl Scout cookies because they’re tasty, support a good cause and come around only once a year.
Commenting on the Girl Scouts’ expectations for the S’mores, Riley said, “I think they’re in for the long haul because of the natural tie-in with the Girl Scouts but also because they’re so good. They may never dethrone Thin Mints, but could get close.”
