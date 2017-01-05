Modesto Junior College speaker series focuses on positive

The power of uplifting stories will be tapped by the Positive People Speaker Series being presented this year by the Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning.
The series will offer presentations by local community members who have overcome obstacles to achieve their goals.
These stories of inspiration and motivation will be free, all presented on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. Campus parking is available for $2.
On Feb. 2, the speaker will be John Ervin II, founder of Project Uplift, which links at-risk Modesto youths with mentors.
“Mentoring provides me with nourishment to the soul. It brings me great joy knowing that I am making a positive difference in the lives of the youth I have mentored over the years,” Ervin says on the group’s website.
Other scheduled speakers:
Feb. 16: Demitrius Snaer, MJC professor and men’s cross country coach.
March 16: Tamara Mena, motivational speaker and spokeswoman.
April 6: The Honorable Ruben Villalobos, Stanislaus Superior Court judge.
For more information about the Positive People Speaker Series, contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
