Around the Region (1/6/16)

MODESTO
What: Fight for a Cure for MS
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Cagebound Fighting Championship, a Modesto-based business, and Fight for a Cure for MS have partnered to raise funds for research and to promote awareness of multiple sclerosis. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the fight card beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to make donations and prize drawings will be available, with proceeds going to the Fight for a Cure. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information, contact Yvette Brisco at 209-600-3355, email fightforacureforMS@google.com or visit www.main.nationalmssociety.org.
What: California Democratic Party
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The California Democratic Party will be holding delegate elections for open seats on the Democratic State Central Committee. Anyone interested in the process may visit www.cadem.org/our-party/adem for more information. For further information, contact Emma Harper at 916-503-7302 or email emma@cadem.org.
MURPHYS
What: Concert: “Sourdough Slim’s Wild & Woolly Revue”
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St.
Info: The Black Bart Playhouse invites the public to the third annual “Sourdough Slim’s Wild & Woolly Revue.” The concert will feature Sourdough Slim and the Saddle Pals with special guest Faux Renwah and Robert Armstrong, of the Cheap Suit Serenaders. This is an all-ages show. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or go to www.sourdoughslimwildwoolly.brownpapertickets.com.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities Winter Skiing Unlimited
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dodge Ridge, 1 Dodge Ridge Road
Info: The Society for disAbilities invites the public to participate in its winter ski program at Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. The snow ski program is for children and adults with diverse abilities. The program provides access to the sport for blind, deaf, paraplegic, quadriplegic and developmentally disabled individuals. Other ski days include Jan. 21 and 28, Feb. 11 and March 11. For more information on tickets and/or volunteering opportunities, call 209-524-3536, email anthony@societyfordisabilities.org or visit www.societyfordisabilities.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the national campaign, Victory Book Drive, would begin the following Monday. Modesto would be a part of the book drive to send books to troops overseas fighting in WWII. To lead in the collection of books to be sent to the USO for distribution was Miss Bessie Silverthorn. Ms. Silverthorn was the county librarian and the librarian for the McHenry Public Library. The requirements of the reading material were: no textbooks and magazines and had to be material that young “modern” men would like to read. The goal of the book drive was to collect 1 million books, nationwide, for distribution.
