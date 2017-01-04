YMCA in Chicago settles discrimination complaint

The YMCA of Metro Chicago has agreed to a settlement that resolves a discrimination complaint involving Type 1 diabetes.
The complaint was filed on behalf of a 9-year-old girl with diabetes on a YMCA swim team. She'd been told staff couldn't administer an emergency shot called glucagon for low blood sugar, and she would need to be accompanied by a family member who could give the shot.
Glucagon is a potentially lifesaving treatment that is pre-measured and injectable. It is intended to be administered to unresponsive individuals by properly trained lay persons.
The settlement was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois. It requires the YMCA to give the emergency medicine to children with diabetes in their programs who have requested it.
Comments