Flooding could close Yosemite, National Park Service warns

Anticipating heavy precipitation and possible flooding through the weekend, the National Park Service warned Wednesday that Yosemite National Park could close to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.
“The predictions for significant rainfall in Yosemite Valley, well above flood stage on the Merced River, could prompt the park to be closed in the next few days,” reads a news release at www.nps.gov. “People planning trips to the park, beginning tomorrow, Thursday January 5, 2017, should make alternate plans if the park does close.”
Flooding in January 1997 caused extensive damage to park roads, campgrounds, lodging and utilities, the park service said. Yosemite was closed until March that year as infrastructure was repaired. During the closure, there was no running water, and electricity was intermittent. Since the 1997 flood, the park has made significant improvements to park roads and facilities, the park service said.
“Yosemite National Park officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and will make decisions in the next day or two based on the forecast, and the ability of the park to safely accommodate visitors and employees,” the news release reads.
For 24-hour road and weather conditions for the park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information also is available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.
