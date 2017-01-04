Costume up! The NorCal Cosies awards show returns to Newman on Saturday

The “Five Nights at Freddy’s” gang spends one night at the West Side Theatre.
Deadpool, Psylocke and the Suicide Squad’s Katana show their sword skills.
The Mother of Dragons walks a pair of winged dogs.
That’s the kind of magic in store when the Cosies, which bills itself as California’s only red-carpet cosplay awards show, returns to Newman for its sophomore year.
Saturday’s evening event, down in price from $25 last year to $10, again is preceded by a free, daylong Cosie Con, a pop-culture convention with vendors, artists, special guests, dance performances and panel discussions on such topics as Cosplay 101 and cosplay etiquette. One panel, called “Living With Character,” will feature “comic book authors and book authors, and they are going to talk about how they made their dreams, the fantasies in their heads, into reality,” said Carrie Shea, one of the NorCal Cosies organizers.
We’re going to have comic books for sale this year – we weren’t able to lock down a vendor last year. We’ll have artists, vendors that sell makeup, jewelry, T-shirts and little fandom trinkets. Our vendors will vary by a large amount.
Carrie Shea, a NorCal Cosies organizer
New this year, the awards show will have celebrity hosts: 10-year-old actress Ava Kolker, whose credits include “Girl Meets World,” “American Horror Story” and the upcoming “Insidious: Chapter 4,” and Manteca resident James Weston II, who’s acted in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and done stunt driving in “Red Tails” and “The Matrix Reloaded,” among other work.
Kolker also will be at the Cosie Con, where she will do a Q&A, said Shea. “We just wanted to go bigger, we think the event deserves special touches,” she said of having celebrity hosts, who will introduce the awards presenters (last year’s winners) and the three finalists in each of nine competition categories.
At the ceremony, audience members will vote on the finalists, in categories that for the most part are the same as last year’s: kids 12 and under, teens, adults, over-30, plus size, groups, hair/makeup, professional and craftsmanship.
Last year, there was a photography category. It’s gone this year because the Cosies fall on the same weekend as the SacAnime convention in Sacramento, which drew the would-be contestants.
In its place, though, said Shea, is a new Fans’ Choice Award, which will go to the Cosies contestant, no matter the category, who draws the most votes.
All contestants will appear in the costumes for which they were named finalists. For one competitor, who’s in both the professional and group categories, that will mean a quick backstage costume, hair and makeup change, Shea said.
Tickets for the awards ceremony were about half sold as of Wednesday morning, said Shea, who noted that proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish.
During the free Cosie-Con, arrive early or expect long lines, she said. The venue capacity is 250, so admission is kept to 200, to allow for the vendors inside. Last year, there was a steady line of people waiting to get in as soon as others exited, Shea said. And she expects a bigger crowd this year, based on many inquiries about when it was coming up.
“We’re super-excited. It’s an enjoyable event to put on,” she said. “It’s a huge feather in our cap that before the event was even over last year, the West Side was asking us to book again.”
NorCal Cosies
When: Saturday, Jan. 7; Cosie Con from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., red-carpet event 6 p.m., awards show 7 p.m.
Where: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
Admission: Cosie Con, free; awards show $10
Info and tickets: www.norcalcosies.com
Comments