People camped along Tuolumne rescued after being trapped by rising water

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies went to the rescue of two people who were camped along the Tuolumne River in Waterford and found their egress cut off by rising water Wednesday morning.
The call came in at 6:12 a.m., said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart. Three people, apparently homeless, spent the night in a tent by the river, west of South Reinway Park & Trailhead. When rescuers arrived, an 18-year-old woman already had made her way up the bank, DeHart said. A 21-year-old woman was about three-fourths the way up, unable to climb farther, he said. A simple rope system was used to escort her the rest of the way.
But remaining down by the river was a 43-year-old man with limited mobility because of hip and leg issues, DeHart said. Four rescuers went down the bank to put the man in a rescue basket, the battalion chief said, then a rope system was used to pull up him and the four rescuers.
By the time the man was lifted to safety, the women had left the scene, DeHart said. The man was showing signs of hypothermia, was evaluated at the scene by an Oak Valley Hospital ambulance crew and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The river was flowing at 7,000 cubic feet per second, DeHart said, because of water releases from Don Pedro Reservoir. The three people were in no immediate danger of being swept away, he said, but a tributary filled up surrounding areas, essentially trapping them. “The water blocked the normal egress patterns. ... The only way to get anywhere was to go through a body of water, which we never recommend, or bring them up the steep, muddy hill.”
The last units left the scene a little after 8 a.m., DeHart said.
