Around the Region (1/5/16)

MODESTO
What: Martin Luther King Luncheon
When: Jan. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 Martin Luther King Drive
Info: The King-Kennedy Memorial Center will hold its annual Martin Luther King Luncheon. The community is invited to a special celebration paying tribute to the memory and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through song, spoken word and music. The keynote speaker is Daryn Kumar, CEO of Memorial Medical Center. Tickets are $20, and lunch will be provided. For more information, call 209-568-3096.
What: Association of Fundraising Professionals speed networking
When: Jan. 12, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to a speed networking lunch social. Cost is $15 for AFP members, $20 for nonmembers. Lunch will be provided. Register by Jan. 10, 4 p.m. For more information or to register, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit www.afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Exhibit: “Medicine in the Gold Rush”
When: Daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum welcomes the public to explore its new exhibit, “Medicine in the Gold Rush,” in the new main building of the museum complex. The exhibit expands the museum’s picture of life in the Mother Lode. “Medicine in the Gold Rush” uses artifacts, text, images and multimedia displays to communicate the important role of medicine in the early years of the community. Doctors and drugstores had a social role far beyond the treatment of illness and injury and left a heritage that continues to influence life in local communities. The museum and exhibit are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but are closed Tuesdays. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-11, and free children 4 and younger and museum members. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum or www.facebook.com/Angels-Camp-Museum.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Connection monthly luncheon
When: Jan. 12, noon to 1:45 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 W. F St.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Connection invites the public to start the new year off with a positive outlook by joining it for lunch, friendship and inspiration. Guests include the Oakdale Curves and Betty Childs. Childs, a former aerospace worker, shares how to turn life’s negatives into positives. Cost is $18, includes a lunch buffet. For more information or to make a reservation, call Angelina, 209-402-5105, by Monday, Jan. 9.
RIPON
What: Concert: Liberty Gospel Quartet
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon
Info: The Immanuel Church of Ripon invites the public to a vocal concert featuring the Liberty Gospel Quartet. The concert is free, with free-will offerings accepted. For more information, call Paul Witt at 209-599-2649 or email witt43@infostations.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the population for the city of Modesto was expected to reach 50,000 by 1968. Based on statistical data, the population of Modesto as of Jan. 1, 1967, was 48,500. It was expected that the population would jump to 49,550 by July 1. Howard Geisler, assistant county planner, admitted that his projection may have been optimistic but the data reflected a strong migration of new residents into the city. Other figures for the previous six years showed the birth rate was declining while the death rate was increasing. For the fiscal year ending on June 30, there were 3,368 births, the fewest in 10 years and 1,178 deaths, the highest in that same time span, yet the population grew due to new residents moving into the city.
