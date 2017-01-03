Around the Region (1/4/16)

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom Pause

0:38 MID board member testifies on salmon

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions