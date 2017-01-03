Around the Region (1/4/16)

MODESTO
What: Vocal recital
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Deva Cafe, 1202 J St.
Info: Deva Cafe invites the public to a vocal recital featuring singers from the Townsend Opera’s upcoming production of “Our Town.” Featured singers Sarah Shafer, soprano, and Jonas Hacker, tenor, will perform. General admission: $10, reserved seating $25. For more information call 209-523-6426 or visit www.townsendopera.com.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 30th annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are now being accepted using the web-based competition management system Smarter Entry. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 23 by 6 p.m. The Call for Entry, instructions and further information can be found at www.Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will be accepting entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, people, man-made and elements of design. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787, email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org or visit www.Infocus-tcaa.org.
TURLOCK
What: Ha-Sauce Delight: College Comedy Night
When: 8:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pizza Factory, 1050 W. Monte Vista Ave.
Info: Mello Moments Podcast Presents: Ha-Sauce Delight: College Comedy Night. Featured comedian will be Alfonso Portela with specials guest Luke Soin and Taylor Evans performing as well. No cover charge. Seating is first come, first served with food and drink specials available. For more information, call 209-634-5000.
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: VaraniSmile Dentistry, 527 E. Olive Ave.
Info: Join the Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer and VaraniSmile Dentistry in an evening of networking with the community. The event is free to attend. For more information call 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Entries for the 10th annual Sportsman of Stanislaus Outstanding Athlete award were set to close the next day. The committee has the duty of picking the top prep and open athlete each year. However, for 1976, the committee planned to go a bit further by naming the athlete of the decade for both categories. For the open division, names included Olympians Ron Whitney, Dave Maggard, auto racer Jack McCoy and Oakland A’s standout Joe Rudi. Former prep standouts also included Balvino Irizarry, Downey wrestler; Rick Jones, Oakdale football; and all-around athlete Max Goldstein, Turlock.
