Snow brings fun but travel challenges to foothills, higher elevations

The storm system moving through Northern California is adding snow to tempt travelers to the upper foothills and higher elevations, but also means decreased visibility, chain controls and possible delays on the roads, the National Weather Service warns.
A snow forecast for Highway 108 through early Thursday says Twain Harte could get 3 to 4 inches of snow, Mi-Wuk Village 6 to 8 inches, and Strawberry 24 to 30 inches. Along Highway 4, Arnold could get 4 to 6 inches, and Bear Valley at least 36 inches, the weather service says.
At Pinecrest Lake, which is a popular sledding destination, the weather service forecast said 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall Tuesday, with an additional 12 to 18 inches possible Tuesday night. Wednesday at Pinecrest is expected to bring snow in the morning hours, turning to rain by late afternoon. Snowfall is forecast at 3 to 5 inches. Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is possible there Thursday.
How the snow fares in the days afterward is uncertain, as heavy rain is possible Saturday night through Sunday night.
At the Dodge Ridge Wintersports Area a few miles east of Pinecrest, 4 to 8 inches of snow was possible Tuesday, with an additional 12 to 18 inches Tuesday night, according to the weather service. Wednesday, the forecast is for an additional 9 to 13 inches, then 4 to 8 inches more that night. Thursday could bring an additional 3 to 5 inches.
The ski resort opened after the Christmas weekend storm. On its online snow report Tuesday, Dodge Ridge said, “In the last 24 hours, we’ve received 13 inches of snow at the summit and 8 inches at the base, providing light and fluffy powder and groomers throughout the mountain, with 12 to 35 inches of base depths.”
Tuesday, it had 47 runs open, 24 of them groomed, and eight lifts operating.
