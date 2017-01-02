Around the Region (1/3/16)

MODESTO
What: Queen Bean Poetry Night
When: Tuesday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Queen Bean Coffee House, 1126 14th St.
Info: The Queen Bean Coffee House invites the public to its first Tuesday of the month poetry night. The featured poet will be Melchor Sahagun III. The poetry night is free. There will be a chance for members of the public to try their hand at spoken word, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Queen Bean Open Mic period. The poetry night is for mature audiences. For more information, call 209-521-8000.
What: Che’root comedy night
When: Tuesday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Che’root Cigar Lounge, 915 10th St.
Info: Che’root Cigar Lounge invites the public to its free comedy night. The lounge is a smoking room, cigars and cigarettes are allowed to be smoked inside the lounge. Those who are sensitive to smoke, please be advised. For more information, call 209-492-9141.
What: Mascots On Ice
When: Wednesday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto on Ice rink, 11th and K streets
Info: The rink invites the public to skate with the Stockton Heat and Modesto Nuts mascots plus other local mascots from the area. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children 3-10. For more information, call 209-300-3693 or visit www.modestoonice.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Junior Horse Show and riders call for entries
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair is calling for entries for the Junior Horse Show. Independent paperwork is due Tuesday by 5 p.m. Exhibitors who do not belong to 4-H, FFA, Grange or Pony Club of America must complete a registration form on or before Tuesday to participate in the Junior Horse Show. Junior riders who wish to lease a horse must have a copy of the lease on file at the fairgrounds on or before Tuesday by 5 p.m. Forms are available at www.frogtown.org. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit www.frogtown.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that cases of Valley fever in 1991 were at an all-time high. Valley fever is caused by wind-blown spores from soil and set a record in California, with the first 10 months recording 1,233 cases. The number of cases broke the old record by 138, which stood for more than a dozen years. The central and southern San Joaquin Valley had 87 percent of all cases, with 1,076 recorded, while Kern County had 989 through October, 8 out of every 10 cases in the state.
