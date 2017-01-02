Woman hospitalized in Modesto 3-vehicle crash

A woman was hospitalized Monday after her car collided with a small sport utility vehicle and veered into a convenience store parking lot in central Modesto, where her car then struck a parked pickup.
The woman was trapped inside her Lincoln sedan for about 15 minutes before firefighters freed her, said Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza. The woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Tully Road and Roseburg Avenue. The Lincoln sedan was heading west on Roseburg, and the Nissan SUV was heading north on Tully.
Souza said the vehicles crashed in a T-bone collision, but officers had not yet determined what caused the crash. It was unclear whether speed was a factor or one of the vehicles ran a red light.
The impact sent the Lincoln sedan into the parking lot of the Quick Mart store, where it hit the rear of a parked Toyota Tundra pickup. The Lincoln then jumped the curb but stopped short of crashing into the front of the store. Souza said there was no apparent damage to the store.
The pickup was turned from the impact and pushed onto the curb in front of the store. Nobody was inside the pickup when the crash occurred.
The Nissan SUV came to rest on other side of the street, facing a southwesterly direction. Souza said a woman and two children were in the Nissan. He said they had complaints of pain and chose to seek their own treatment.
Souza said there was no signs that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Northbound traffic on a portion of Tully was blocked as authorities moved the crashed Nissan.
