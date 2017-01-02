Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)
Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation to receive a donation of chicken this morning (12-29-16). After winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest she sang the national anthem before yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara. In addition to her win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals.
Placer County Sheriff's deputies saw a bear that appeared to be limping being chased by a pair of Coyotes in the Dec. 17, 2016, video. Deputies tried to check on the bear's condition, but were unable to spot it after they intervened to scatter the coyotes.
Heavy snow is causing traffic problems getting to Lake Tahoe, but the weather is expected to clear for Christmas. California and Nevada ski reports are excited about the prospect of a great conditions for the holiday. Video provided by Northstar and Squaw Valley ski resorts.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira and lead investigator Kirk Bunch leave court while ignoring a reporter following a judge's decision to release defendant Frank Carson on his own recognizance. (Video by Erin Tracy/Photo by Andy Alfaro)