Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

Emergency responders work to free a driver pinned inside her car after it crashed near a store on Tully Road in Modesto, Calif. Monday, January 2, 2017. Rosalio Ahumada/rahumada@modbee.com
Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

Dorilyn Harrison of Modesto has an unorthodox way of searching for an organ donation needed to save her life. When her friends and family members are out on the roads and freeways, magnetic signs on their automobiles make an appeal to potential donors. (Andy Alfaro and Ken Carlson)

Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

Almond grower Sara Sperry describes the business to students at Agnes Baptist School in Modesto, California, which had just received donated nuts, on Thursday, December 15, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Turlock Singer and Foster Farms Give Donation

Turlock resident Felisha Dias selected United Samaritans Foundation to receive a donation of chicken this morning (12-29-16). After winning the "Oh Say, Can You Sing" contest she sang the national anthem before yesterday's Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara. In addition to her win, Foster Farms donated chicken to serve 1,000 meals.

Ski resorts in for White Christmas

Heavy snow is causing traffic problems getting to Lake Tahoe, but the weather is expected to clear for Christmas. California and Nevada ski reports are excited about the prospect of a great conditions for the holiday. Video provided by Northstar and Squaw Valley ski resorts.

