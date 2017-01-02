Victim identified in fatal crash in Merced County

A pedestrian killed late Sunday when he was struck by cars while crossing Highway 99 in Merced County has been identified.
The Merced County Coroner’s Office on Monday confirmed the man killed was 56-year-old Doney Alvarez of Delhi.
Alvarez was killed around 7:46 p.m. while crossing on foot the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Collier Road, between Delhi and Livingston, according to the California Highway Patrol.
He was struck by two vehicles, officers said.
The first vehicle, described only as a “blue Ford,” struck Alvarez in the fast lane of northbound Highway 99. That vehicle fled the scene after the crash. A second vehicle, a 2013 Hyndai Accent, was unable to avoid striking Alvarez, due to “low lighting” and the fact Alvarez was wearing dark clothing, the CHP said. The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene and spoke with officers.
Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northbound traffic remained closed for several hours after the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Merced-area CHP office at 209-356-6600.
