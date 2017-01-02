Year gets off to a wet start in Modesto area; low snow in Sierras

The first week of 2017 will be a wet one in the Modesto area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain throughout the week and into the weekend, with a half of an inch of rain possible on Tuesday.
Snow is expected to fall at lower elevations in the Sierras on Monday morning. The NWS is warning motorists that snow could fall down to the 1,000-feet elevation level.
The advance forecast for Northern California calls for a strong system from the Gulf of Alaska on Friday night. However, snow levels are expected to be higher than the low snow system being experienced Monday.
If the weather pattern holds for the Friday through Sunday system, significant amounts of rain could fall in the Central Valley and snow could be heavy in the Sierras, according to the NWS.
The detailed, 7-day forecast for the Modesto region from the NWS:
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 4 a.m, then a chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday” Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 52. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Rain. Low around 48. Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain before 10 a.m., then showers likely after 10 a.m. High near 56. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
