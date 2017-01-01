Stanislaus County’s first baby of 2017 jumped the gun

Olivia Rose got a head start on the new year, arriving 11 days early at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 1 to be the first Stanislaus County newborn of 2017.
Weighing in at a respectable 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Olivia spent much of New Year’s Day in her bassinet at Doctors Medical Center doing what many grown-ups did Sunday: snoozing and recovering from a big night.
Parents Rosa Terrones and Danny McCown Jr. of Modesto said they had settled in for a quiet New Year’s Eve at home when Olivia made her intentions known. Labor started around 7 p.m. and their newest family member arrived just over five hours later.
For her impeccable timing, Olivia will head home with a big basket of baby pink-themed goodies, including three teddy bears, a rubber ducky, baby toiletries and a onesie that says, “I was born at Doctors.”
McCown said she has a pile of pink and 49er red and gold clothes waiting for her at home, in a room she will share with her big brother, Danny Ray McCown III, 16 months old.
The younger Danny loves playing with “anything that makes noise,” said his dad, adding his son’s favorite word is “Up.”
Olivia, born the same weight but at 19.5 inches slightly taller than her brother, has so far been a much quieter baby, Terrones said.
Touching his daughter’s clenched fist as she slept in her mother’s arms, McCown said it was a good start for 2017.
“Great day. Great life,” he said with a smile.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
