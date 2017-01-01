Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in house fire

A longtime Merced County Supervisor, Deidre Kelsey, was injured in an overnight fire at her home.
Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station about 4 a.m., said Calfire battalion chief Mark Pimentel.
When firefighters arrived to the home on Merced Falls Road, the home was fully involved in the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Firefighters rescued one of Kelsey’s rat terriers from a second floor of the home. All but one were accounted for, and the missing dog was being searched for, Pimentel said.
Kelsey was transported to a Fresno hospital to be treated for her injuries. Authorities described her injuries as first-degree burns to much of her body. She was being treated at the hospital’s burn unit, authorities said.
Sheriff Vern Warnke said he was informed Kelsey suffered “first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body.” The sheriff said his family’s thoughts and prayers were with Kelsey and her family.
“What a tragic way to end a long career and to begin a retirement with losing your home, a home she’s lived in for decades, it’s just terrible,” Warnke said. “As tough a gal as she is, though, we know she’ll bounce back from this.”
The sheriff said he was hoping for the best for Kelsey and for her pets.
“I know she cherishes her pets,” he said. “It’s a terrible tragedy, a terrible way to begin her new life and a new year.”
Firefighters contained the fire shortly before 7 a.m. and likely will be working on the fire at the house for hours.
Pimentel said the home, which ranged in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, was a total loss. It was difficult to estimate the cost of damages since the home is historic, he said.
District 3 Supervisor Daron McDaniel received a call from Calfire early Sunday morning about the news. He said the news woke him up.
“I was very distraught,” he said, calling Kelsey a colleague and friend. “I thought, ‘Is this really a phone call I’m getting on New Year's Day?’”
Kelsey, 61, attended her last board meeting on Dec. 20 after representing District 4 for 21 years. She hoped to spend more time sailing, gardening and spending time with her rat terriers.
Kelsey was appointed to a vacancy on the board in 1995 by then-Gov. Pete Wilson. She took the place of Dean Peterson, who resigned. She was elected to the board in 1996 and served on the board since then, winning re-election five terms.
Her term officially ended Dec. 31. The tragic fire occurred before her first official day of retirement.
During their last board meeting together, McDaniel described Kelsey as a big sister.
“She’s a strong woman,” he said after the fire. “I’ve seen her handle adversity and make a positive out of it. I hope this doesn’t set her back any.”
This is a developing story and will be updated today.
