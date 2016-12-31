Families roll into the New Year at Yosemite Lanes

It was a striking entry into the New Year on Saturday as families gathered at Yosemite Lanes bowling alley to ring in 2017.
The annual evening of bowling and festive New Year’s Eve fun began with a family atmosphere celebration at the Modesto lanes late afternoon, where the joint was hopping early with revelers of all ages.
With a DJ spinning tunes such as “Brick House” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” people enjoyed themselves dancing and bowling. There were noisemakers, festive hats, horns and champagne glasses set out in anticipation of midnight.
The Erickson, Heald and Pahrman family had a reunion of sorts during the event (some of their family members traveled as far as from Utah) to ring in the new year together.
Later in the evening, the party was set to turn into a more adult-oriented affair as party-goers prepared for the clock to strike midnight.
