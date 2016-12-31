Success & Service: Former Modestan Katsufrakis to head medical examiners board

Modesto native Dr. Peter J. Katsufrakis will become president of the National Board of Medical Examiners on Jan. 30.
The son of Peter and Marlene Katsufrakis of Modesto, he was active in the Boy Scouts and senior class president at Beyer High School, and worked as a bag boy and checker at the old Angelo’s Market on McHenry Avenue.
He graduated from UC Berkeley, then went to the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, where he earned his medical degree. He practiced family medicine in Los Angeles before going into academic medicine.
Katsufrakis, 58, currently serves as the board’s senior vice president of assessment programs and is recognized nationally in the medical education and assessment community, both for his work on the board and in past roles advancing professionalism, HIV education, clinical training and medical education administration.
Prior to joining the board, he was associate dean for student affairs and associate professor of clinical family medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where he received several teaching and outstanding-service awards. He also served more recently as clinical associate professor of family and community medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.
Nursing students donate 5,500 items to charities
Nursing students at the Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Modesto donated more than 5,500 items to local nonprofits, including food to the Salvation Army; clothing, toys and toiletries to the Haven Women’s Center; and pet foot and supplies to East of Eden Canine Rescue during the school’s annual holiday drive. The students formed three competing teams, with the winner amassing 2,327 items and winning a pizza party for their efforts.
Human resources organization names officers
The Central Valley Human Resources Management Association, the local chapter affiliate of Society for Human Resource Management, named its board officers for 2017. Dawn Tacker of the Center for Human Services will serve as president. Others elected include Jowanda Collins, president-elect; Kathleen Xavier, vice president of membership; Tiffany Waller, treasurer; Christina Alger, communications director; James Anderson, legislative and public relations director; and Nicole Tyler, immediate past president.
