Fatality reported in multiple crashes on foggy I-5 near Highway 99 split; major traffic backups reported

At least one person is dead in multiple crashes on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 split north of Bakersfield on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol website is reporting.
As of 11:48 a.m., the California Department of Transportation said southbound I-5 remains closed. Traffic is at a halt southbound on I-5 at Highway 166 and Copus Road, west of Highway 99.
The CHP reported heavy fog in the area of multiple vehicle traffic collisions that happened around 8:46 a.m. between I-5 and the Highway 99 junction. Authorities said the vehicles involved include a Toyota Camry, a white Van and a black Ford.
Another three-vehicle collision on Highway 166, about 10 miles north of the other collision, is also blocking traffic north of Valpredo Avenue. Officials said minor injuries happened during the collision between a silver SUV, a green van and a gray Toyota.
This story will be updated.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments