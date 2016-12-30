Freezing temperatures to usher in new year

The new year will start with rain but give way to freezing temperatures by midweek that could linger.
Nighttime lows will drop below freezing, in the mid- to upper 20s and “could persist for a while,” National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said. A normal high for this time of year is 54 degrees with a low at 39 degrees.
Swanberg said the chance for rain begins New Year’s Eve with the highest chance at 30 percent in the morning.
The likelihood of rain will decrease as the day goes on, so nighttime New Year’s Eve celebrations should stay dry.
New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with a predicted high of 52 degrees. There’s a 30 percent chance the rain will return that night, Swanberg said.
Rain is most likely Monday and Tuesday when there is a 50 percent chance.
“With the weaker systems there’s a better chance for scattered showers through the early part of the week, then we begin to cool down with daytime highs dropping into the mid-40s from the middle of the week on,” Swanberg. said.
Swanberg said the snow level in the foothills could drop to 1,000 feet next week.
Cold weather tips:
- Move patio plants to a more sheltered area if they are at risk.
- Cover small citrus trees and tropical plants that can’t be moved.
- Wrap outdoor pipes and faucets with foam or other insulation.
- Make sure pets are sheltered from the cold.
- Drape a blanket over the car windshield at night to prevent frost.
- Check vehicle cooling systems for recommended levels of anti-freeze.
